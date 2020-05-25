With 13 fresh cases, Chandigarh Covid-19 count rises to 275

Thirteen fresh cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were reported from the Bapu Dham Colony containment zone in Sector 26 on Monday, taking its total count to 20 and Chandigarh’s to 275.

With one more patient being discharged, the total number of recoveries reached 187. The number of active cases stands at 84, a day after the city recorded its fourth fatality linked to the coronavirus infection.

Among the fresh cases, six are men, aged 24, 25, 27, 37, 40 and 45, besides four women, aged 21, 22, 30 and 35, and three girls, aged 1 , 5 and 9.

It was on April 24 that the congested colony reported its first case — an operation theatre attendant at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. As more cases kept pouring in, the colony was declared a containment zone. At present, it accounts for 73% of the city’s total tally.

ARRESTED MAN TESTS POSITIVE

The 37-year-old man, who has tested positive, had been arrested on May 22 for assaulting cops posted at the colony.

Police in a statement said that he was produced before court on May 23, from where he was sent to judicial custody. “However, he was directly shifted to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, and a guard was deployed to keep an eye on him. He was tested the same day and his reports were received on Monday,” said police.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagadale said: “Six policemen (who came in contact with the man) have reported to health department officials for screening. They have been advised to observe symptoms, and have not been asked to quarantine as of now. All sanitisation measures have been taken.”

A case under Sections 188 (disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duties) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the man.

Meanwhile, a total of 115 samples have been collected on site in Bapu Dham Colony, while 12 relatives of the three-day-old baby who tested positive posthumously on Sunday have been sampled. The city’s test positivity rate stands at 6.5% against the national average of 4.5%.