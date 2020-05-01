Sections
Home / Chandigarh / With 16 more Covid-19 cases, Jalandhar becomes first Punjab district to cross 100 mark

The Doaba region of Punjab, which comprises four districts, has reported 151 Covid-19 cases so far.

Updated: May 01, 2020 14:36 IST

By Gagandeep Jassowal, Hindustan Times/Jalandhar

Jalandhar has reported 105 cases. (Representative Image/Reuters)

Recording the highest spike in a single district, 16 new fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases were reported on Friday.

Confirming the development, Jalandhar health department nodal officer Dr TPS Sandhu said with this 105 positive cases had been reported in the district, including four deaths.

A health official, seeking anonymity, said the new patients were close contacts of those already found positive, while some had returned from Nanded, where they had gone on pilgrimage.

Jalandhar, which has the highest number of cases across the state, has also become the first district to cross the 100 mark.



The Doaba region of Punjab, which comprises four districts, has reported 151 Covid-19 cases so far. Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar has reported 23 cases, Hoshiarpur 11 and Kapurthala 12.

