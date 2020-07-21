With 2019 pay hike order put in abeyance, PGIMER nurses to face salary cut

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has kept in abeyance a pay re-fixation order, which will lead to a salary cut from ₹5,000-10,000 among the nursing cadre prompting them to launch protests.

In May 2019, the salary of the nurses at the institute was re-fixed by rectifying pay anomalies under the 6th Pay Commission granted in 2006.

However, PGIMER on July 16 ordered that the pay fixation has been kept in abeyance till the time a clarification from the central government is not received.

Officials privy to the matter said that the Centre had sought clarification from the institute regarding the 2019 order as more organisations were seeking similar pay scales which so far had not been implemented.

To protest against the issue, two nurses’ unions at the institute have decided to wear black badges from July 25 while performing duties.

“First they ordered long duty hours without a quarantine period, now they are decreasing the salaries. Another order has been passed that notes that nurses should visit the office of the medical superintendent to prevent spread of coronavirus.This is the height of indiscrimination,” Satyaveer Dagur, president of one faction of the nurses’ union said.

Shinder Pal Kaur Lidder, president of another faction, said that the recent orders by the administration will adversely affect the morale of the workers.