With 24 new cases, Mohali’s count climbs to 822

Twelve cases were reported from Dera Bassi, six from Mohali, two from Kharar and four from Kurali

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 00:05 IST

By HT Correspondent , Hindustan Times/Mohali

The district’s Covid-19 count breached the 800 mark on Thursday with 24 fresh cases. The last 500 cases have been reported in just 25 days, with the latest 100 being added in four days.

Now, the total cases stand at 822, of which 312 remain active. While 496 people have recovered so far, 14 patients have succumbed to the disease.

The fresh cases are spread across the district – 12 from Dera Bassi sub-division, six from Mohali, two from Kharar and four from Kurali.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said, “Most of the cases being reported in July are contacts of positive patients or have travel history. Majority of them are asymptomatic and are responding well to treatment. We will be taking samples of the family members of the latest cases.”



