With 31 new cases, Haryana’s Covid-19 count climbs to 548

With 31 fresh cases, most with a Delhi link, the Covid-19 count in Haryana climbed to 544 on Tuesday.

The new cases include 11 from Gurugram and eight from Jhajjar. Senior health officials said that of these, 14 had been frequenting Delhi’s Azadpur mandi. Among others, five cases were reported from Sonepat, three from Karnal, two from Yamunanagar and one each from Faridabad and Panipat.

Health officials say all these patients had contracted infection from already infected persons working or frequenting Delhi.

With this, there seems to be no let up in the number of cases in the state, which saw 66 fresh cases on Sunday and 77, the highest ever in a day till date, on Monday.

4 MEDICAL COLLEGE EMPLOYEES POSITIVE

As many as five persons, including four employees of BPS Medical College for Women at Khanpur Kalan, tested positive for Covid-19 in Sonepat. They include two sweepers, a Class 4 employee and a staff nurse of the institution. The other patient is a resident of Jati village who got infected from a Delhi-based person. Sonepat civil surgeon BK Rajoura said that all the infected persons had been sent to isolation ward at BPS in Khanpur Kalan.

EIGHT IN JHAJJAR

Eight persons found infected with Covid-19 in Jhajjar included five vegetable sellers, who frequented Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi. The remaining three are Delhi-based labourers, who had shifted to Bahadurgarh after the imposition of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

JAUNDICE PATIENT AMONG 2 INFECTED IN Y’NAGAR

Two more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Yamunanagar, taking the tally to eight in the district. Civil surgeon Dr Vijay Dahiya said a 33-year-old woman from Sarojini Colony in Yamunanagar city area and a 61-year-old man from Kutipur village tested positive. The elderly man has some chronic kidney ailment and black jaundice. He was undergoing dialysis treatment from civil hospital in Jagadhari city of the district. Both the patients have been isolated at covid hospital in Jagadhari while the medical teams have so far collected around 27 samples from the two areas.

1 MORE IN KARNAL

An 18-year-old youth hastested positive for the coronavirus in Karnal, taking the number of infected persons to nine in the district. As per health department officials, the infected person is resident of Uttam Nagar locality of Karnal city and had returned from Delhi on Monday. Deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav said that the said locality has been declared as a containment zone and his family members have been quarantined. On Monday evening, a vegetable seller and a labourer were also tested positive.

3 CASES IN PANIPAT

Though the official bulletin mentioned only one fresh case in Panipat, later in the evening two more cases came to the fore. The infected persons include a 32-year-old labourer of the grain market, a 17-year-old labourer at the vegetable market and another is 22-year-old youth from Sector 11 of Panipat city. The 22-year-old is a contact of a woman who had tested positive earlier. Panipat chief medical officer Sant Lal Verma said 32-year-old man tested positive had already left for Jaipur in Rajasthan and they have alerted the authorities there.