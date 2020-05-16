With 33 fresh infections, Haryana tally climbs to 887

Thirty-three more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Haryana on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 887. The recovery rate in the state also rose to 58 % with discharge of 50 patients in a day.

Of the fresh infections, maximum cases at 14 are from Gurugram while four cases each were reported from Faridabad and Nuh, three each from Jhajjar and Rewari, two each from Sonepat and Palwal and one from Fatehabad.

Senior doctors said most of these cases are contacts of already infected persons having a travel history to Delhi.

Two undertrial prisoners test positive in Rewari

Two undertrial prisoners, who had come out on bail two days ago from Gurugram’s Bhondsi jail, are among three new cases from Rewari. After their report came out positive, 13 people, including the judge who had sent them to jail, were put under home quarantine.

Staff nurse among two cases in Sonepat

In Sonepat, a staff nurse of the BPS medical college for Women at Khanpur Kalan and a man, who had returned from Mumbai, tested positive for the virus. In Jhajjar, two sons of an infected Bahadurgarh man working with the Delhi Police have tested positive. A 23-year old married woman has tested positive in Tohana area of Fatehabad district. Doctors said the woman along with a friend, driver and relative had travelled in a taxi from Agra on May 13.

Rohtak reports four cases

Four people, linked to Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, are among those who have tested positive. PGIMS spokesperson Varun Arora the fresh cases include two sweepers posted at the isolation ward, a driver and wife of a doctor. “All of them have been sent to the isolation ward at PGIMS,” he added.

No active cases in Yamunanagar, Ambala

Yamunanagar and Ambala districts have become Covid-19 free with all patients getting cured and discharged on Saturday. Yamunanagar had eight patients and Ambala had reported 42 positive cases.

Hisar, Sirsa report one case each

One person each from Hisar and Sirsa districts have also tested positive for Covid-19.

Sirsa chief medical officer Dr Surender Nain said, “A 56-year-old man from Sirsa, who had recently returned from Delhi, has tested positive. The colony has been declared a containment zone and contact tracing has started.”

Hisar CMO Dr Yogesh Sharma said a 56-year-old man has tested positive in Hisar’s village. The man works as security guard in Delhi and had returned a few days ago. Three of his family members are quarantined. Contact tracing has also started.”

50 patients discharged in a day

The state’s recovery rate rose to 58 % with 50 more patients getting discharged on Saturday. Of these, 23 were discharged from Gurugram, six each from Sonepat and Panipat, four each from Karnal and Jhajjar, two each from Sirsa and Faridabad and one each from Nuh, Ambala and Panchkula.