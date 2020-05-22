With 37 fresh Covid-19 infections, Haryana tally climbs to 1,067

Thirty-seven more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Haryana on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,067, officials said.

Senior doctors said 11 fresh infections were reported from Gurugram, which had the highest cumulative number in the state at 250. Most new cases are contacts of already positive patients associated with vegetable trade or Delhi links.

In Mahendergarh, 10 more people, who had Delhi links, tested positive for the virus. All the new patients were sent to a Covid hospital in Naranaul.

5 new cases in Kurukshetra

Five people, including four linked to vegetable trade, are among the new Covid-19 cases in Kurukshetra, district chief medical officer Dr Sukhbir Singh said. He said of these one patient is a 28-year-old resident of Kheri Dabdalan village, who had travel history to Delhi.

The four others include a 47-year-old commission agent, a 50-year-old vegetable vendor, a 60-year-old vegetable vendor from Bakali village and a 40-year-old farmer from Gharaula village of the district.

Deputy commissioner Dheerender Kadgata said the Ladwa grain market was closed immediately and the areas where the patients belong to have been sealed and declared as containment zones.

Three infections each in Sonepat, Jind

Three positive cases each were detected in Sonepat and Jind districts. The cases in Sonepat include a 26-year-old man, who had visited a Delhi hospital on May 20, a 25-year-old man who was working as an engineer in a private factory at Rai industrial area and a 20-year-old youth, who had returned from Delhi.

In Jind, the son, daughter and sister of an infected cancer patient, who died on Thursday, have tested positive for the virus. Jind civil surgeon Dr Jai Bhagwan Jattan said they had collected the samples of the trio before the patient’s death and all of them are in home quarantine. The official bulletin mentioned only one case in Sonepat and none from Jind.

Two cases in Karnal

Two new cases have also been reported in Karnal, taking the number of infected persons to 23 and active patients to eight in the district. Deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav said the patients, a 16-year-old youth and a 60-year-old man, belong to Sadar Bazar area of the city.

Four infections reported from Hisar

Hisar chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Yogesh Sharma said four people, including two medical employees of a private hospital, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Hisar. The two medical staff of a private hospital came in a contact with a 50-year-old man from Jind, who was suffering from lung cancer and died due to the virus on Wednesday.

He said two other cases include a man from Hansi with travel history to Delhi and a taxi driver who also had recently returned from Delhi.

25 more patients discharged

Meanwhile, 37 more patients were discharged on Friday. With this, the number of cured patients has gone up to 706 and the recovery rate in the state is 66%. However, reports of 4,735 samples are still awaited.