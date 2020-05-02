With 40 active cases, Jhajjar becomes Haryana’s most affected district in just 6 days

With 12 fresh cases detected in Jhajjar since late Friday night, the district has become Haryana’s most affected district with 40 active cases in just six days since this Monday. It is followed by Gurugram which has 25 active cases and Sonepat which has 22.

Until a week ago, Jhajjar district administration was being praised for not letting the deadly virus enter their territory even though it shares the border with the national capital Delhi, which is one of the worst hit states in the country. But now Jhajjar has emerged as the new hotspot in the state.

33 out of 40 CASES LINKED TO DELHI’S AZADPUR MANDI

As many as 33 out of the 40 coronavirus infected patients in Jhajjar district are vegetable sellers, who frequented Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi to bring vegetables. The remaining seven are-- four family members of a Delhi policeman, who hails from Jhajjar’s Saloda village, two nurses ( one working with Haryana government and another posted at a hospital in Delhi) and one man, who returned from Maharasthra.

Jhajjar civil surgeon Randeep Singh Punia said that 39 out of 40 coronavirus cases reported in the district have a Delhi connection while one is Bahadurgarh man who had returned from Maharasthra.

“Out of the total, 39 patients are asymptomatic. Only the nurse from the Delhi hospital is showing the symptoms of the virus. We are, however, looking the 40 cases in six days as our success as we managed to detect all the patients and isolate them before it spread further,” Punia said.

Punia further said that all the patients have been sent to isolation ward at PGIMS, Rohtak.

RANDOM SAMPLING HELPED IN DETECTING CASES: DC

Jhajjar deputy commissioner Jitender Singh also said that the detection of 40 cases since Monday is a positive sign for them because it helps them in breaking the chain of the virus. “Jhajjar is the first district in Haryana to go for random sampling. We had started random sampling after the district did not report any positive case for over a month even after sharing the border with Delhi, which falls in the red zone. During random sampling, we focussed on vegetable sellers, visiting Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi, shopkeepers, milkmen and Haryana residents, who are working in Delhi and commuting daily. This helped us detecting 40 coronavirus cases in just six days,” Jhajjar DC added.

He further said that they have taken samples of 2,420 persons till Saturday, of whom 41 tested positive, including a pharmacist, who is counted in Delhi’s tally. Reports of 370 persons’ are awaited, he added.

“We have collected 1,277 samples, of which 31 have tested positive for the coronavirus. Now, we are focussing on the contacts of these infected patients.We have sealed the border areas and no one is allowed to enter the district territory without prior permission,” Jhajjar DC Jitender Singh added.