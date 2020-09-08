With even low-risk contacts testing positive, Chandigarh admn creates 24 micro-containment zones

With record 377 Covid-19 cases surfacing on Tuesday, the Chandigarh administration declared 24 areas as micro-containment zones in an attempt to contain the spread of infection.

UT health secretary Arun Gupta said even low-risk contacts of patients are testing positive — a phenomenon not observed earlier.

“Earlier, not many contacts of confirmed cases were testing positive. Now, even low-risk contacts are contracting the virus in large numbers. The infection spread is worrisome and more containment zones have been created to deal it,” he said.

According to the orders issued by UT adviser Manoj Parida, 42 houses in Sector 15, two houses in Sector 19, eight houses in Sector 20, five houses in Sector 21, 36 houses in Sector 22, four houses in Sector 23, 36 houses in Sector 24, nine houses in Sector 27 and 18 houses in Sector 32C have been declared micro-containment zones.

Other areas declared as containment zones are five houses in Sector 32D, eight houses in Sector 38C, 10 houses in Sector 41A, two blocks of 36 houses and 12 houses in Sector 42C, 18 houses in Sector 43B, eight houses in Sector 44A, 47 houses in Sector 45A, eight houses in Sector 47, 18 houses in the EWS Colony, Dhanas, seven houses in Ram Darbar, Phase 1, and 21 houses in Shanti Nagar, Manimajra.

No unchecked outward movement of residents will be allowed, except for maintaining essential services, and all vehicular movement and public transport will be restricted in these zones.

Also under the policy, extensive contact tracing will be carried out with house-to-house screening on a daily basis, enhanced active surveillance, testing of all suspected cases and isolation of those found positive.

Meanwhile, in a separate order, the administration removed perimeter control from a block of 13 houses in Mariwala town, Manimajra.

Bed capacity a concern

The administration has also ensured creation of around 700 beds for critical and moderate patients in the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research and Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

“However, the concern remains over the occupancy of beds by patients from the neighbouring states. Of around 300 beds occupied, only 50% are by locals. If the surge continues, we will have to increase the beds, but the limited number of staff is a constraint,” said Arun Gupta.

Amid the surge, the Centre has also intervened and formed a two-member medical expert team to assist the administration in containment, surveillance, testing and clinical management of Covid-19 patients, with the aim to reduce mortality. It started its work on Monday.