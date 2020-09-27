With positive mindset, doctors’ efforts, comorbid patients admitted in Chandigarh are overcoming Covid

Gurpal Singh, 40, returned home after defeating Covid-19 even though he is a patient of diabetes. Though his condition had worsened and he had to be put on oxygen therapy, he said his dedication and resolve to beat the virus proved beneficial.

A kidney recipient, Aditya Kaushal, 32, contracted Covid and was admitted, but even with complications, he defeated Covid-19 in 11 days.

“Covid-19 started affecting my kidneys and I started having problems in passing urine. When I got admitted into PGIMER, I used to ask doctors if I will survive. They just asked me to keep a positive mindset and it helped. A team of nephrologists continuously monitored me and I recovered in no time,” he said.

Dr SK Singh, 55, had also developed pneumonia due to Covid-19 and was shifted to the ICU in a critical condition with oxygen saturation levels decreasing at an alarming rate. He, too, survived and is back to his daily routine.

A 13-year-old boy after undergoing heart transplant surgery had also contracted Covid-19. He, too, survived with the standard protocol treatment.

Even though patients with pre-existing diseases are at a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus and developing complications, there are growing examples of how such patients have survived the ordeal.

305 comorbid patients admitted at PGIMER

At the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), which caters to the critically-ill patients of the region, 305 such patients have so far been admitted who required aggressive treatment in the intensive care units. Of them, 177 have recovered and have been discharged so far, while 27 patients are still undergoing treatment.

Doctors treating such patients say the line of treatment includes targeting the existing conditions and strict monitoring of vitals. A management plan for patients is designed, customised to every patient’s needs.

Dr GD Puri, dean academics and head, department of anaesthesia and intensive care, said, “Doctors from all specialties take rounds of the Covid-19 wards and treatment is provided to patients as per their comorbidity.”

“The target is to keep the vitals in check. Endocrinologists take care of the patients who have diabetes; a team of nephrologists has been deputed for patients with kidney ailments. In a day, 40 doctors from the anesthesia department perform duties in different Covid-19 wards, ICUs, and dedicated operation theatres. Many patients survive due to such efforts,” Dr Puri said.

Dr Vipin Kaushal, additional medical superintendent of the Covid-19 hospital, said not just clinically, but patients were also being provided psychological support. “It is team effort that leads to recoveries. We work on patients who develop serious complications and who require mental support as well. In isolation, patients are away from family, so providing extra support is important in such cases,” he added.