Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Withdraw support to Haryana govt: State Congress chief Selja to JJP, Independents

Withdraw support to Haryana govt: State Congress chief Selja to JJP, Independents

She said the BJP government at the Centre and the state is immersed in arrogance and that it only thinks about benefiting capitalist friends.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 17:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Kumari Selja (HT File)

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kumari Selja on Wednesday called upon JJP legislators, Independents and “farmer friendly BJP MLAs” to withdraw support to the Haryana government and join the farmers agitation.

Stating that the statement of the Janayak Janata Party (JJP) regarding the agriculture laws was just a show-off, Selja said the JJP, which had won 10 seats by seeking votes against the BJP before the election, had betrayed the people of the state by extending support to the saffron party.

“Now, the JJP has an opportunity to withdraw its support to the Haryana government and stand in favour of the people of Haryana,” Selja said in a statement, appealing the Independent MLAs and BJP MLAs to leave the state government and join the farmers.

She said the BJP government at the Centre and the state is immersed in arrogance and that it only thinks about benefiting capitalist friends. “Today, entire Haryana stands with the farmers and against the BJP government,” she added.

Selja said the “annadata” is agitating on the open roads in this fierce cold, enduring all the atrocities of the BJP government. She added that the Congress has stood firmly with the farmers.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Dec 02, 2020 16:54 IST
US should act to counter China’s subversion of UN, commission says in report to Congress
Dec 02, 2020 17:21 IST
Cannot work with the party, says TMC rebel Adhikari after talks
Dec 02, 2020 17:22 IST
India makes its move, invites Boris Johnson to be Republic Day chief guest
Dec 02, 2020 15:42 IST

latest news

Shahid, Mira wish ‘world’s best dadi’ Neelima Azeem on birthday
Dec 02, 2020 17:35 IST
Four booked for misbehaving with woman constable in Sahakarnagar
Dec 02, 2020 17:34 IST
Kia Sonet beats Venue, Vitara Brezza, takes crown in sub-compact SUV segment
Dec 02, 2020 17:34 IST
UK approves Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine; roll-out from next week
Dec 02, 2020 17:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.