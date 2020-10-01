WNS Global group CEO interacts with Chitkara University students

Chitkara University students attended a webinar on ‘The new normal: What to stop, start and accelerate’ on Thursday. (HT Photo )

WNS Global Services group CEO and former NASSCOM (a not-for-profit industry association) chairperson Keshav R Murugesh spoke to Chitkara University students on ‘The new normal: What to stop, start and accelerate’ on Thursday.

He offered students advice on how to build an illustrious career. He told students to ‘start’ having an effective game plan for skill and capability development, multi-skill oneself and develop out-of-the-box thinking and flexibility. He told them to ‘stop’ waiting for the green signal for to getting to normal and embrace the new way of working and to ‘accelerate’ one’s agility to reflect, reboot, and reinvent oneself.

An expert in his domain, he is popularly known as the ‘Turnaround Turk.’ He has been responsible for executing business strategy and directing the overall performance and growth of at least 43,000 employees across 16 countries. Murugesh has been at the helm of global majors such as Syntel and ITC (an affiliate of BAT Plc) and chaired the NASSCOM BPM Council for two consecutive terms.

Murugesh is credited with rewriting the Business Process Management (BPM) industry rules with the first verticalised model. He has also led the industry rebranding campaign ‘Become World Worthy’ and created a conducive ecosystem for building the talent pool through closer ties between industry and academia.

During his stint as NASSCOM chairperson (2019-20), he led the efforts to nurture India’s innovation quotient, talent development, and global trade development. He also led the initiative to work closely with central and state governments for work-from-home (WFH) transition for the IT-ITeS industry employees when a nation-wide lockdown was announced in March 2020 due to Covid.

He has been awarded the “executive of the year” Award by Stevie International Business Awards, ‘Outstanding

CEO’ by Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards, and CNBC’s ‘Asia India Disruptor of the Year’ besides other notable achievements.