Jammu-based activist lodges complaint against Mehbooba over remarks on Tricolour

Jammu-based activist lodges complaint against Mehbooba over remarks on Tricolour

Says will approach court if an FIR is not registered within two days

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 19:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Jammu

A Jammu-based woman activist lodged a complaint against PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti for her ‘highly provocative’ remarks against the Tricolour.

Aditi Sharma cited the remarks made by Mehbooba at a press conference in Srinagar on October 23 in a written complaint at Gandhi Nagar Police Station.

She said, “I lodged a written complaint against PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and have given the SHO concerned two days to register an FIR. If he does not file an FIR, I will approach the court.”

Gandhi Nagar SHO Gurnam Choudhary said, “The complaint has to be lodged at the police station where the incident took place. We have not registered any FIR at Gandhi Nagar police station”.

When asked if he will send the complaint to his counterpart at Srinagar, the SHO said, “We will discuss the issue with senior police officers. It can be forwarded to the Srinagar police station”.

On Monday, three senior PDP leaders--former MP TS Bajwa, former MLC Ved Mahajan and former state secretary Choudhary Hussain Ali Wafa - had resigned from the party over Mehbooba’s controversial comments.

