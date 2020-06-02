Sections
Woman bank staffer commits suicide in Chandigarh

The 22-year-old hailing from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh had returned to Chandigarh about five days back and was advised home quarantine

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 22:45 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 22-year-old woman working with a private bank hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Ram Darbar, Phase 2, Chandigarh, police said on Tuesday.

The woman hailing from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh had returned to Chandigarh about five days back and was advised home quarantine. She took the extreme step on Monday evening.

No suicide note was found. Police have initiated inquest proceedings. Her samples have been sent for Covid-19 testing.

Ragpicker found handing from ceiling fan



A 24-year-old ragpicker from Rajiv Colony, Panchkula, allegedly committed suicide at his house on Tuesday.



A neighbour informed police around 4:30pm on seeing his body hanging from a ceiling fan. Police are investigating the case.

