Woman chained to bed by brother to prevent from solemnising love marriage rescued

A 36-year-old woman confined in her house by being chained to a bed to prevent her from solemnising love marriage was rescued in the Gawalmandi area of Amritsar district on Saturday.

The woman was in a relation with a man of her locality for the last few years but her family members, especially her younger brother, were opposed to the affair, police said.

A case was registered against her younger brother under Sections 343 (wrongful confinement for three days or more) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Cantonment police station.

The police swung into action after they were informed about the confinement by members of Anti-Crime and Animal Protection Association alleging violation of her human rights.

“I wanted to marry my lover three years ago, but my brother did not let it happen making one excuse or the other. When I decided to marry him this time, my brother chained me. He also threatened to kill my lover,” she told the police after being rescued.

Station house officer (SHO) Ranjit Singh said the role of her parents in the confinement episode was also being probed. “If they are found guilty, action will also be taken against them as well,” he said.