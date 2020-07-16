Woman constable alleges harassment by senior colleagues, probe ordered

A woman constable posted at the operation cell of the UT police, in a letter written to the DGP, alleged harassment by two senior colleagues. The letter also went viral on social media.

The letter addressed to DGP Sanjay Baniwal, stated that she was being harassed by her two senior constables (names withheld) and that they were “spoiling the work environment” of the operation cell.

The DGP had entrusted the inquiry to deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rashmi Sharma Yadav.

The letter that did not carry a name added that the two cops would consume alcohol in the operation cell and hurl abuses at the staff.

The woman constable accused one of the two senior constables of circumventing rules and “calling shots as well as assigning duties”, instead of the in-charge doing so thus leading to harassment as it is the “senior constable who assigns duties and sanctions rest days (off days) for the staff”. She even alleged that the senior constables touched her inappropriately in lieu of giving a rest day.

She added that both are using official vehicles attached to the operation cell for personal use.

“A complaint has been received and we are looking into the allegations,” said DSP Yadav.