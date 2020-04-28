Sections
Woman constable in dock for thrashing complainant at police post in Chandigarh

Woman constable in dock for thrashing complainant at police post in Chandigarh

The orders were issued by SSP Nilambari Jagadale after a video of the incident went viral on social media

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 22:44 IST

By Shub Karman Dhaliwal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The UT police on Tuesday ordered a departmental inquiry against a woman constable for allegedly thrashing a man who came to the Bapu Dham police post with a grievance.

The orders were issued by SSP Nilambari Jagadale after a video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, constable Anita was seen hitting and manhandling a man. Sources said the assistant superintendent of police (ASP, south), Neha Yadav, will probe the matter and file a report.

On Monday, a person living in Bapu Dham Colony came to a nearby police post to inform them that a man, who is allegedly suffering from a mental condition, had been indulging in stone pelting at the residents of the colony.

However, instead of taking action, constable Anita allegedly began thrashing the complainant saying that he had abused the mentally-challenged man multiple times in the past. Later, she also claimed that he had abused her as well. Beat officials have made a daily diary entry of the incident.



This is the second such incident reported in seven days, where the conduct of a woman police official has come under question. On April 21, an inquiry was marked against lady constable Usha Yadav, after she misbehaved with an on-duty Punjab Police sub-inspector and his team at a checkpoint in Nayagaon.

