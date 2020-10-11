Sections
Woman delivers baby on Ambala station platform

RPF officials swung into action upon being alerted at 4.30 pm that Mariam Khatoon from Bihar’s east Champaran area had gone into labour and was about to deliver a baby on platform number two/four

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 18:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

A passenger bound for Bihar from Ludhiana being taken to hospital after she delivered a baby girl at the platform. (HT Photo)

With women Railway Protection Force (RPF) constables holding a curtain and other women from the parcel office attending to her, a Bihar-bound passenger coming from Punjab’s Ludhiana delivered a baby girl on a platform at the Ambala Cantonment Railway Station on Saturday evening.

RPF officials swung into action upon being alerted at 4:30 pm that Mariam Khatoon from Bihar’s east Champaran area had gone into labour and was about to deliver a baby on platform number two and four, in front of the parcel office.

The RPF constables covered the area with a curtain and with the assistance of the parcel officials, Khatoon delivered a baby girl at 4:40 pm.

An ambulance called by the station superintendent reached the station at 4:50 pm and mother and child were taken to the Civil Hospital at Ambala Cantonment, railway officials said.

Khatoon was accompanied by her husband and two female travellers who praised the RPF and other personnel for their support.

