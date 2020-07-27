Woman in car snatches Sahnewal resident’s gold chain

Women too seem to be taking to petty crime here, as was evident from an incident on Sunday in which three of them drove up in a car with a man, one stepped out and robbed a 53-year-old Sahnewal resident of her gold chain after asking her for directions.

Suman Singh of Ganpati Colony of Sahnewal told the police on Sunday that she was returning home from the market on her scooter when the car, a Maruti Suzuki Dzire, intercepted her. A woman alighted from the passenger seat in front, enquired about an address and snatched her chain before fleeing in the car.

Suman Singh could only note down the registration number 3957.

Head Constable Wazir Singh said that a case had been registered under Section 379-B (snatching and use of force), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons. Police are scanning footage of closed-circuit television cameras in the area for clues.