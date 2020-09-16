Woman in home quarantine found murdered in heart of Chandigarh

The body of the woman was found wrapped in a blanket in the government accommodation in Sector 23, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

A woman in home quarantine was found murdered at her house in Sector 23 in the heart of Chandigarh on Wednesday morning.

Police said Jyoti Singh’s body was found wrapped in a blanket in her government accommodation.

A case of murder was registered against her husband, Mandeep Singh, who is absconding.

The murder came to light when police accompanied her 13-year-old son back to his house in Chandigarh from Ludhiana, where he was found roaming alone under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday.

The boy told the police that his father had taken him to Ludhiana and gone missing.

“The son of the couple was found by the police in Ludhiana. He told the police there that he belonged to Chandigarh so when we brought him home, the body was found,” said Ram Rattan, the station house officer (SHO) of Sector 17, Chandigarh.

According to police sources, the woman was an employee in the UT education department.