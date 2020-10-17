Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Woman jumps off 7th floor at GMCH in Chandigarh, dies

Woman jumps off 7th floor at GMCH in Chandigarh, dies

The 19-year-old fell on the second floor, injuring two attendants sitting there. Police are terming it suicide.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 22:57 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 19-year-old woman from Kaithal in Haryana died after falling from the seventh floor at C-Block of Government Medical College and Hospital, (GMCH), Sector 32, on Saturday morning.

Police are terming it suicide.

The victim fell on the second floor, injuring two attendants sitting there. While one was left with a fractured leg, the other too sustained leg injuries.

The incident comes two-and-a-half months after a 62-year-old man who was diagnosed with Covid-19 and admitted to the hospital ended his life by jumping from the fifth floor of the isolation unit on August 2.

The victim in the present case was accompanying a friend, who died on October 15 due to brain haemorrhage. Police said she was apparently depressed because of this, which led her to take the extreme step.

Ruling out foul play, inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

