Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Woman kills her 2-year-old daughter in Kaithal

Woman kills her 2-year-old daughter in Kaithal

A 25-year-old woman was booked for allegedly killing her two-year-old daughter in Kakot village of Kaithal, police said on Sunday. Surender Singh said his wife Rajkumari killed...

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 00:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

A 25-year-old woman was booked for allegedly killing her two-year-old daughter in Kakot village of Kaithal, police said on Sunday.

Surender Singh said his wife Rajkumari killed their elder daughter and fled the house on Saturday. She also took my younger daughter with her, he told the police. As per the complainant, he had married Rajkumari about five years ago.

Cops associated with the investigation said the father had buried her body before filing the complaint.

The police dug out the body and sent it postmortem examination.



Titram police station in-charge Raj Kumar said they have started an investigation.

An FIR was registered against the woman, a native of Patna, and a manhunt was launched to nab her, he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

6 sites in MMR are now wetlands
Jun 22, 2020 00:50 IST
Woman kills her 2-year-old daughter in Kaithal
Jun 22, 2020 00:42 IST
Rare marine life sighted from Mahalaxmi shoreline as Coastal Road reclamation inches closer
Jun 22, 2020 00:42 IST
Shame on those supporting Hisar market committee secy: Sonali
Jun 22, 2020 00:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.