Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Woman promised role in TV soap, raped by 2 men in Zirakpur hotel

Woman promised role in TV soap, raped by 2 men in Zirakpur hotel

The victim was taken to the hotel at Lohgarh Road on September 25 by a friend who claimed the two men were from Mumbai who were looking for a new face for TV soaps

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 23:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

A woman was raped in a Zirakpur hotel by two men promising to give her a role in TV soaps. (HT Photo)

A woman lured to a Zirakpur hotel on the promise of being offered roles in television soaps was raped by two men on the intervening night of September 25 and 26.

The woman said in her police complaint that she had been taken to the hotel at Lohgarh Road on September 25 by a friend who claimed the two men were from Mumbai, had edited reality shows and were looking for a new face for TV soaps.

After meeting them, the woman said she was offered a cold drink and told that she had been shortlisted for the role. The two men then raped her after the friend left the room.

A case was registered against Dinesh and Sunil Ram of Nasik under Sections 376D of the Indian Penal Code. The men are yet to be arrested.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rules go up in smoke as farm fires rage in Punjab
Sep 29, 2020 00:02 IST
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Sep 28, 2020 19:55 IST
IPL 2020: RCB beat MI in Super Over
Sep 29, 2020 00:11 IST
Farm bills: Protesters set tractor on fire near India Gate, five arrested
Sep 29, 2020 01:45 IST

latest news

Haryana tribunal to hear appeals against HPRERA
Sep 29, 2020 02:24 IST
1,500 centres to be set up to provide equipment to Haryana farmers
Sep 29, 2020 02:19 IST
Govt brought these laws amid pandemic to avoid protests: Abhay
Sep 29, 2020 02:17 IST
Clamour for Dushyant, Ranjit Chautala’s resignations grow louder
Sep 29, 2020 02:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.