Woman’s body found stuffed inside bed box in Sonepat

The victim’s father said one of his elder daughter’s friends visited their salon on Sunday and found the body stuffed in a bed box

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 23:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Body of a woman was found stuffed inside a bed box at her salon in Kundli’s TDI City, Sonepat police said on Sunday.

The victim was in her mid 20s. A native of Uttar Pradesh, she had been running a salon along with her elder sister for the last six years.

In his complaint to the police, the victim’s father said one of his elder daughter’s friends visited the salon on Sunday and found the body stuffed in a bed box.

“My daughter had on Friday mentioned about her friend visiting her from Sonepat. After that, her phone had gone switched off. We assumed that she might have gone somewhere for work purposes,” the complainant added.



Investigating officer Devender Kumar said they have registered a case of murder against the victim’s friend who had come from Sonepat and launched a manhunt to nab him. It appears that she was strangled to death, he said, adding that her body was handed over to her family members after autopsy.

