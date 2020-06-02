Sections
Woman stabbed to death in Rohtak

She died during treatment at PGIMS

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 23:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

The woman was stabbed by her brother-in-law on Monday night. ((Getty Images/iStockphoto))

A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her brother-in-law in Rohtak’s Kharak Jattan, police said on Tuesday.

The victim is Sonia, who had married Tinku about six years ago.

Her aunt Sami said Sonia was stabbed by her brother-in-law Baljeet alias Ballu on Monday night and she died during treatment at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) on Tuesday.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Satywan of Lakhan Majra police station said they have booked Baljeet under sections 302 (murder), 323 and 324 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



“ A hunt is on to nab the accused,” he added.

