Woman suffers miscarriage outside Jhajjar hospital, probe on

Principal medical officer of Bahadurgarh government hospital Dr Sanjay Dahiya said he has ordered an inquiry into the matter and strict action will be taken against the culprits

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 01:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A pregnant woman suffered miscarriage outside the government hospital in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on Tuesday after she was allegedly denied treatment.

Neeraj Devi’s husband Bhupali Singh claimed that his wife was bleeding when they reached the hospital.

“At the hospital, an attendant asked us to fill a form and another asked us to go to medicine counter. Instead of treating her, they wasted time and warned us of legal action if we objected. I brought my wife out of the hospital and that was when she delivered the foetus on the road,” he alleged.

Principal medical officer of Bahadurgarh government hospital Dr Sanjay Dahiya said he has ordered an inquiry into the matter and strict action will be taken against the culprits.



“We are investigating under what circumstances the miscarriage happened and foetus was delivered on the road. The woman is admitted to the hospital and she is stable now,” he added.

The woman was eight weeks pregnant.

