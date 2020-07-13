Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Woman suspected of killing 7-yr-old boy to beget child through black magic

Woman suspected of killing 7-yr-old boy to beget child through black magic

Amandeep Kaur allegedly drowned her neighbour’s son Harpreet Singh in a drum filled with water and disposed of his body in the bushes.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 21:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

A case has been registered against a 20-year-old woman for allegedly murdering a seven-year-old boy whose body was found in the bushes close to Shakrullapur village near Kharar on July 10 as part of suspected practice of sorcery or occult.

Amandeep Kaur allegedly drowned her neighbour’s son Harpreet Singh in a drum filled with water and disposed of his body in the bushes.

Mohali superintendent of police (SP), rural, Ravjot Kaur Grewal, said she grew suspicious after finding no injury marks on Harpreet’s body.

“Investigations revealed that the 20-year-old married woman living next to the victim’s house killed him. During interrogation, the woman admitted that she had killed the child as someone had told her to sacrifice a child as she was not having any children and she killed him after drowning him in a drum of water. But the exact cause of murder will be ascertained only after examining his postmortem reports, which are yet to come,” Grewal said.



Amandeep was married thrice and gave birth to two daughters who did not survive, Grewal added.

She will be produced in court on Tuesday.

Harpreet’s father Gurmail Singh had said on July 9 that they started searching for him after he went out to play and didn’t return home after several hours.

When Harpreet’s body was found a day after Gurmail had alleged that his son was murdered.

Earlier, Kailash Bahdaur, station house officer (SHO), Gharuan police station, had said that Harpreet could have been bitten by something poisonous

