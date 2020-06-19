Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Women farmers come together to make 30,000 masks

Women farmers come together to make 30,000 masks

Around 20 women joined hands to stitch face masks and procured an order from the management of the Swaraj Division of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 00:59 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Mohali : Self-help groups (SHGs) of women farmers from Mohali district have made 30,000 face masks as part of the Prerna Project under Mahindra and Mahindra’s Swaraj Division.

SHGs from Abrawan and Hulka villages came together as part of the initiative to help women farmers. Around 20 women joined hands to stitch face masks and procured an order from the management of the Swaraj Division of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited. They stitched three-layered cotton masks (made of knitted fabric) at home.

Apart from training the women, material for masks were arranged for by the representatives of Skill Upgradation Training Services, a Ludhiana based NGO. Each women member earned around ₹3,000 per month to support her family during the lockdown.

