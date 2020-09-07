Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Work on Hisar airport taxiway has started, runway extension to begin soon: Dushyant

Work on Hisar airport taxiway has started, runway extension to begin soon: Dushyant

Says the no-objection certificate from the environment department is expected to come this month.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 18:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala (HT FILE)

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has said that the work on the taxiway at Hisar airport has started and the runway extension work will also start soon.

Speaking to reporters after presiding over a meeting with the officials of the civil aviation department on Monday, the deputy CM said that the no-objection certificate (NOC) from the environment department is expected to come this month. As soon as the NOC is received, the work on runway extension and construction of the terminal will be started, said Dushyant.

“There will be a meeting with the central government officials soon to resolve all issues regarding the NOCs,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
Sep 07, 2020 19:23 IST
China dismisses New Delhi’s concerns over 5 missing Indians in Arunachal Pradesh
Sep 07, 2020 17:32 IST
‘We do have two systems of justice in America’: Kamala Harris
Sep 07, 2020 19:19 IST
Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
Sep 07, 2020 15:45 IST

latest news

Greenwood and Foden out of England squad after breach of quarantine
Sep 07, 2020 19:23 IST
‘We do have two systems of justice in America’: Kamala Harris
Sep 07, 2020 19:19 IST
1,013 new virus cases detected in J&K
Sep 07, 2020 19:16 IST
DDCA employee tests positive for COVID-19, Jt Secy orders Kotla shutdown
Sep 07, 2020 19:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.