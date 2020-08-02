Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Work set to begin on new link road from Chandigarh to Mullanpur

Road is expected to be constructed in the next six months at a cost of Rs 7 crore.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 19:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Work on the road to connect Dakshin Marg, Chandigarh, to New Chandigarh (Mullanpur) in Mohali is all set to start this week with the UT engineering department allotting the construction work. The road will be constructed within six months at a cost of Rs 7 crore.

The UT administration had taken possession of land for the project in Dadumajra on July 29.

With the construction of the 1.2km road, a second route from Chandigarh to New Chandigarh will be established, in addition to the road from Madhya Marg.

On the Mohali side, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has constructed the PR4 master plan road, which will be connected to Dakshin Marg through this 1.2km road.



Currently, commuters have to go through Sarangpur via Madhya Marg to reach New Chandigarh. The new road will shorten the distance between Chandigarh and Kurali by connecting National Highway 21 and Sector 39 through Kurali.

The road will also connect directly to the new International cricket stadium coming up in New Chandigarh. Being constructed by the Mohali Cricket Association, the stadium is nearing completion.

The overall cost of the project is around Rs 81 crore, which includes Rs 7 as cost of construction and around Rs 74 crore compensation for land acquisition.

A compensation of Rs 2.35 crore per acre was announced for 17 families for acquiring 5.56 acres in Dhanas and that of Rs 1.44 crore per acre for 93 families for 12.2 acres to be acquired in Dadumajra.

