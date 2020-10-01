Work with honesty, meet deadlines: Haryana chief secretary to officials

Haryana chief secretary Vijai Vardhan on Thursday said working with honesty, empathy and finishing the task as per deadlines is utmost duty of every government officer and employee.

After assuming the charge of Haryana chief secretary here on Thursday, Vardhan said among his priorities will be to ensure that officers and employees work with swiftness and in a transparent manner as per the vision of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The 1985-batch IAS officer Vardhan, who will superannuate in November 2021, has replaced Keshni Anand Arora who retired on Wednesday.

“Timely disposal of the problems faced by common people and curbing corruption is the top most priority of the state government,” the newly appointed chief secretary said. “Therefore, officers and employees at both headquarter level and district administration should address the problems of public on priority, ensure immediate disposal and speed up their working.”

Born on November 11, 1961, Vardhan is a graduate and post-graduate in History from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University.

A keen historian, Vardhan has authored seven books so far, besides three well researched monographs about the history and heritage of Haryana titled ‘Buddha’s Trail in Haryana, The Magnificent Monuments of Narnaul and ‘RakhiGarhi Rediscovered’.

Haryana to spread awareness on Covid-19 containment

The chief secretary said the information, education and communication (IEC) activities will be accelerated in the state to spread awareness on containing Covid-19 pandemic.

In a meeting with chief secretaries through video conferencing, Union cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba said a nationwide campaign will be launched from October 7 to spread awareness on prevention of coronavirus. He has asked all chief secretaries should speed up all information, education and communication (IEC) activities in their respective states.

The campaign will be started in view of the possibility of spread of virus amid the festival season.

During the meeting, Vardhan said participation of religious leaders, renowned sports personalities and NGOs will also be ensured for successful implementation of this campaign. Besides, work will also be done to spread awareness through social media. He said a detailed action plan about IEC activities will be prepared and sent to the Centre.

Vardhan said there is no shortage of production and availability of medical and liquid oxygen in Haryana and adequate arrangement of oxygen in government and private hospitals is being ensured by the state government.