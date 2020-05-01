Workers departure in conflict with intent to resume economic activity in Haryana

The mass movement of stranded migrant labourers to their homes may not pose an immediate challenge to the enterprise, but remains a cause of concern for the industrial establishments in Haryana.

Entrepreneurs and industry captains in the state believe that the central government’s decision to facilitate the passage of migrant labourers to their homes is in conflict with the decision to allow industrial and commercial establishments to resume economic activity. Industrial associations hope that labourers would come back to work after reuniting with their families.

Panipat-based exporter Amit Goel said he couldn’t comprehend the government’s decision to allow migrant labourers to move back to their native places at this time when it wants to revive the economy.

“The government should facilitate maximum permissions to run the factories, thus enabling almost all labourers to get work. They can stay and earn at their current places till the situation normalises completely,” Goel said.

Chairman of Haryana chapter of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mohit Jain said the situation warranted framing of policies which facilitated retaining the migrant workforce. “There are no jobs in their home states. It’s not prudent to send them back as they will become a burden back home. If they are helped to stay back and work, it would give them economic stimulus and restore their purchase power,” Jain said.

Gurgaon Industrial Association president Jagan Nath Mangla said the impact of loss of labour will be only realised once the industries start working at full capacity. “Even Maruti Suzuki India Limited has not started manufacturing activity till now. Till the time supply chain is restored from end to end and showrooms open, the production of goods will remain suspended. The loss of migrant labourers won’t hurt the industry instantly, but we are concerned about long-term effects,’’ Mangla said.

P K Jain, a former chairman of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that present situation is driven by confusion. “A pandora’s box has been opened. How will the production chain run if there are no workers available? Then those who are looking for jobs are confused because of this exodus rhetoric,” Jain said.

Gurugram-based auto parts manufacturer Yogesh Munjal said the loss of migrant labour may cause some short-term problems for the enterprise. “I think once they go home, they will be more inclined to come back as there are no jobs back home,” Munjal said.

DEEMED APPROVALS FOR INC IN 14 DISTRICTS

Meanwhile, in an effort to ease resumption of industrial activity, the Haryana government on Friday allowed deemed approval for industrial establishments in 14 districts. To be eligible for deemed approval, the industrial establishments will have to make self-declarations for complying with the standard operating protocols (SoPs) provided by the Union home ministry.

Industrial units in 14 districts – Ambala, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Hisar, Jind, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Mahendergarh, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Yamunanagar – will get immediate self-generated approvals within moments of application being submitted on the SARAL portal, officials said.