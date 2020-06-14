Sections
Home / Chandigarh / World Blood Donor Day celebrated by PGIMER

World Blood Donor Day celebrated by PGIMER

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on June 14 every year as per World Health Assembly Resolution of 2005 to commemorate the birthday of Karl Landsteiner, who was awarded the Nobel Prize for his discovery of the ABO blood group system

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 21:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Department of transfusion medicine, PGIMER, Chandigarh, celebrated World Blood Donor Day by organising a blood donation campaign on Sunday in which around 200 volunteers took part.

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on June 14 every year as per World Health Assembly Resolution of 2005 to commemorate the birthday of Karl Landsteiner, who was awarded the Nobel Prize for his discovery of the ABO blood group system.

The event serves to thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their contribution and raise awareness on the need for regular blood donations.

The theme of “Safe blood saves lives” and the slogan “Give blood and make the world a healthier place” has been released by the WHO this year.



PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram inaugurated the second voluntary blood donation camp of the association of resident doctors (ARD), PGIMER and the Thalassaemic Children Welfare Association (TCWA), Chandigarh.

One of the blood donors, Randeep Datta, who was honored by PGIMER for his services said: “I have donated blood over 100 times and today is a great day as it’s my daughter’s 25th birthday, who is also an active blood donor.”

The second voluntary blood donation camp was organized in the “blood mobile vehicle” at the Sector 23 market by the Shree Shiv Kanwar Mahasangh Charitable Trust, Panchkula.

Dr Ram also expressed his gratitude towards the first four “convalescent plasma” donors, the donations of whom have been transfused to three Covid-19 patients, the first one of who was successfully discharged from PGIMER on June 12.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man held under NDPS commits suicide in prison
Jun 14, 2020 21:58 IST
Nine deaths and 320 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Pune
Jun 14, 2020 21:50 IST
Rare variety hog badgers found for first time in Tripura
Jun 14, 2020 21:48 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
Jun 14, 2020 22:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.