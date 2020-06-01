World Milk Day: Punjab’s dairy farmers in doldrums

With World Milk Day on Monday, gloom and despair was witnessed among dairy farm owners in Punjab, with their businesses and economic condition taking a huge hit amid the Covid-19 lockdown .

They rued that first the lockdown, and the subsequent migrant exodus, broke the back of the dairy industry.

Harsh Vema, director extension at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), said that with a production of 3 crore litre of milk per day, the state is the highest producer of milk in the country.

Businesses like tea, coffee, sweets, chocolates and mainly ice-creams, which are milk driven industries, also remained closed due to lockdown.

Paramjit Singh Bobby, chairman, Haibowal Dairy Complex Association, said the migrant population and roadside tea sellers formed a significant chunk of milk consumers. Also, weddings and closing of offices and shops hit the dairy sale badly.

“This caused heavy losses to the dairy business. We demand that the rates should be revised from ₹6.50 to ₹7 per kg to revive the dairy farming industry. By June 11, the rates will be revised. There may be an increase of ₹2 per litre,” Bobby said.

Butta Singh, a dairy farmer who is rearing 30 buffaloes, said that earlier, there was a huge demand for paneer at sweet shops.

“Further, paneer and curd used to be sold in wedding functions. However, due to the lockdown, there was no sale for nearly two months. The government has given some relaxation, but the business has not picked up fully. Currently, I am in need of money and need fodder but I have run out of cash. It is time that the government should do something to save the industry,” he said.

DS Hans, deputy director, Dairy Development Board, said dairy products are in heavy demand during the wedding season. However, due to the lockdown, sales were hit.

The milk collection was increased from 4 lakh to 7 lakh litre per day to save the farmers from running into financial crisis. Further, eight milk processing units, which were closed, were also opened within 10 days of lockdown.

“We have enough stock of ghee and skimmed milk and are hoping that government agencies will pick it soon,” Hans said.