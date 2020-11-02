Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / World Rankings: 10 PGIMER doctors rank among top scientists

World Rankings: 10 PGIMER doctors rank among top scientists

A subject-wise analysis was conducted by a team of scientists at Stanford University, USA, led by Dr John PA Ioannidis; the database has been published in PLOS Biology

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 19:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

The scientists at Stanford University have created a database of around 1,00,000 top scientists of the world. (Representative Image )

Ten Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) doctors, five serving and five retired, have been featured in World Rankings of ‘top 2% scientists in India’, the medical institution announced on Monday.

The rankings include Dr Arunaloke Chakrabarti (microbiology), Dr Ritesh Agarwal (respiratory systems), Dr Pranab Dey (pathology), Dr KS Chugh (urology and nephrology, retired), Dr Amod Gupta (ophthalmology and optometry, retired), Dr RK Dhiman (gastroenterology and hepatology), Dr Sunit Singhi and Dr Pratibha Singhi (paediatrics, retired), Dr AJ Kanwar (dermatology and venereal diseases, retired) and Dr Ravinder Khaiwal (environmental Sciences).

PGMIER director Jagat Ram said, “This is a momentous occasion as 10 of our scientists have brought laurels to the institute by being recognised in the top World Rankings. Their unwavering commitment and incessant hard work has paid rich dividends and we are proud of their achievement.”

A subject-wise analysis was conducted by a team of scientists at Stanford University, USA, led by Dr John PA Ioannidis. The database has been published in PLOS Biology.

The scientists at Stanford University have created a database of around 1,00,000 top scientists of the world on the basis of standardised citation indicators such as information on citations, H-index, co-authorship and a composite indicator.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in Nov
Nov 02, 2020 19:36 IST
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
Nov 02, 2020 18:43 IST
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
Nov 02, 2020 15:43 IST
DC vs RCB Live: Padikkal hits half century, RCB in control
Nov 02, 2020 20:35 IST

latest news

Uttar Pradesh bypolls on Tuesday, multi-corner contests to decide fate of 88 candidates
Nov 02, 2020 20:29 IST
Kerala govt extends parole of aged prisoners in wake of surge in Covid cases
Nov 02, 2020 20:24 IST
Aspirin use reduces risk of death in hospitalised Covid-19 patients
Nov 02, 2020 20:24 IST
Rajasthan assembly passes three bills to negate farm laws enacted by Centre
Nov 02, 2020 20:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.