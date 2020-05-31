Sections
Home / Chandigarh / World Tobacco Day: Shops inspected in Mohali to ensure hygiene

During the inspection, 56 people were challaned for smoking in public

Updated: May 31, 2020 00:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

On the occasion of World Tobacco Day, teams led Dr Dilbagh Singh, senior medical officer at Primary Health Centre, Boothgarh, inspected various shops at Majri block and Khizrabad village in Mohali district, on Saturday.

The SMO said that a sustained campaign in accordance with objectives of ‘Mission Tandarust Punjab’ is underway to make people aware of the adverse effects of tobacco products.

Besides this, ANMs, CHOs, field staff and ASHA Workers have been directed to spread awareness in 120 villages under Boothgarh Block about the harmful effects of tobacco and precautionary measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, including social distancing, wearing masks using sanitisers.



Apart from this, it was also emphasised that sale of tobacco products is prohibited within 100 yards of educational institutions and religious places. The shopkeepers were also warned that sale of tobacco products to the minors would result in imprisonment of upto seven years and fine of ₹1 lakh.

The shopkeepers were exhorted to keep the surroundings of their shops hygienic. They were also asked to keep products being sold at their shops fully covered and not to sell substandard items which can lead to diseases.

