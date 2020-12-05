Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Year after 26-year-old’s death, 6 engineering students booked for murder in Ludhiana

Year after 26-year-old’s death, 6 engineering students booked for murder in Ludhiana

Daya’s family filed a case against the six men after they got ahold of CCTV footage from the area where Daya was found dead and spotted the accused roaming in the vicinity

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 00:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Ludhiana

(Representative Image/Reuters )

Over a year after a 26-year-old man was found dead on his scooter at Barota Road near Sidhwan Canal, six engineering students were booked for murder on Friday.

The accused Amandeep Singh of Badar Dod village, Moga; Harsimran Singh of Rama village, Moga; Harry of Sandor village, Sangrur; Naman of Chandigarh; Kashyap of Phillaur ;and Sumit of Patiala were engineering students. They lived in the same paying guest accommodation in Bachittar Nagar near Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Gill Road as the victim, Daya Singh of Randhirgarh village of Jagraon, who was found dead on the intervening night of October 8 and 9, 2019.

Daya’s family filed a case against the six men after they got ahold of CCTV footage from the area where Daya was found dead and spotted the accused roaming in the vicinity.

The victim’s father, Balwinder Singh, in his complaint told the police that his son’s body was found lying on the scooter, his clothes were disorderly and there were scratches on the top of his feet which suggested he was dragged to the spot.



Police recommend narco-analysis

Initially, inquest proceedings had been initiated under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Investigating officer sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh said, “The post mortem report had found that Daya had suffered a cardiac arrest. However, his clothes were dishevelled and his feet were scratched, which prompted further investigation. I have recommended narco-analysis (truth serum test) of the accused.”

A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

Hard road to justice: Victim’s father

“I had filed complaints on February 7, 2020 and June 11, 2020 and also handed over the CCTV footage to the police, but the cops kept putting of the matter and did not lodge an FIR against the accuse. We kept persisting and finally the accused were booked,”said Balwinder Singh.

However, police say they had to investigate the matter from different angles before booking the accused as the postmortem report did not indicate that the victim was murdered.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP springs a surprise in Hyderabad civic polls, keeps TRS away from majority mark
Dec 04, 2020 23:47 IST
‘No BJP storm, sky is clear’: Owaisi reacts to Hyderabad civic poll results
Dec 04, 2020 23:50 IST
‘Can’t even build their roads’: Rajnath Singh’s stinging jibe at Pakistan
Dec 05, 2020 00:07 IST
At UN Covid meet, cash-strapped Pak PM Imran Khan seeks debt relief
Dec 04, 2020 23:06 IST

latest news

RJD to stage dharna to support agitating farmers, urges Bihar cultivators to join in
Dec 05, 2020 00:31 IST
Mumbai joins C40 cities to fight climate change
Dec 05, 2020 00:33 IST
Horoscope Today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on December 5
Dec 05, 2020 00:30 IST
Mumbai University students threaten protest for not receiving mark sheets
Dec 05, 2020 00:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.