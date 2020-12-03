Sections
You could be flying in for a bite at this restaurant in Chandigarh

The administration will take a call on the location and other terms and conditions of the sky restaurant project at a meeting scheduled on Friday, officials have said

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 23:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

High-class dining: Your sky restaurant experience will be something like this. (HT Photo)

Imagine getting high before a drink! If the Chandigarh administration has its way your restaurant experience could be at a different level altogether: 165 feet in the air to be exact, suspended from a crane, with a 180 degree view of the city and the Shivalik Hills.

Proposals have been made to set up or “hang up” a restaurant with a capacity for 24 persons offering five course lunches and dinners with mocktails and later, beer and wine, if permissions are granted.

“The project is being considered to give a fillip to the tourism industry in the city. Sukhna Lake, Leisure valley, or Kaimbwala village are the options where the project can be started. The administration will take a call on the location and other terms and conditions of the project at a meeting scheduled on Friday,” said a senior UT official on condition of anonymity as he’s not authorised to speak to the media.

Daman Kapoor, MD, DSH Bliss Adventures Pvt Ltd, which aims to bring the flying restaurant concept to the city, said, “This is a unique restaurant. Other places offering such concepts include Agra and Bengaluru.”



All safety measures will be in place, assures Kapoor. “The structure will be secured by aircraft standard safety belts on comfortable seats which can rotate a complete 180 degrees.”

Visitors will be allowed in batches of 25 with a 40 minute stay. It will take around one and a half minutes both ways for the ‘restaurant’ to be lifted 65m and to return to terra firma.

Visitors will have to book the seats online on a given website and mobile app. Ticket prices are yet to be finalised and are likely to range between Rs2,500 to Rs4,000. The restaurant will have age and height restrictions for the visitors.

“If approvals are given we will start the restaurant by Lohri 2021,” said Kapoor.

Earlier, in 2009, an experiment with sky dining was launched at the Chandigarh National Crafts Mela in the city.

