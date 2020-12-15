You’ll sell your soul if it serves your purpose: Punjab CM hits back at Kejriwal

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday hit out at his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for making “desperate attempts” to hide his government’s failure to protect famers’ interests, adding that it will not save him and his Aam Aadmi Party from their wrath in the next Punjab assembly elections.

“Just as every Punjabi knows that I am not one to be cowed down by any amount of false enforcement directorate (ED) or other cases, they also know that you (Kejriwal) will sell your soul if it serves your purpose,” he said, reacting to the AAP leader’s Twitter post that alleged Amarinder struck a deal with the Centre to get his son’s ED case forgiven.

Daring Kejriwal to cite an instance when he (Amarinder) backed off under pressure of ED or any other agency, the Punjab CM pointed out that from the Operation Bluestar to SYL and now farm laws issue, he had always done the right thing for his people.

Asserting that the whole world had seen how Kejriwal had sold off farmers’ interests by notifying one of the farm laws in the national capital at a time when farmers were preparing to march to Delhi, Amarinder said the Delhi chief minister had exposed his own “setting” with the central government/

Taking a dig at Kejriwal’s anger over the conspiracy of certain vested interests to undermine the farmers’ agitation by linking it with anti-nationalism, the Punjab CM said farmers needed no endorsement of their genuineness from the man who had hobnobbed with Khalistanis in the run up to the 2017 state polls.

Meanwhile, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) leaders Manish Tiwari, Ravneet Bittu and Jasbir Singh Dimpa also lambasted Kejriwal and his party for trying to mislead people with their “fake propaganda” and using old pictures of Amarinder Singh with Ambanis, and spreading lies and unsubstantiated accusations against the Congress.