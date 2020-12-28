MC polls: Young Panchkula voters want stray dog problem resolved

A young woman in Panchkula about to cast her votes in the municipal corporation elections. (HT Photo)

Young people and first-time voters who cast their ballot at the municipal corporation elections here on Sunday have pinned hopes on the new dispensation to improve the sanitation and control the stray dog population.

Even though the youth formed only a small part of the 1.89 lakh voter base dominated by middle aged persons, they appeared to have more clarity on their choice of candidates.

“Stray dogs have become a huge menace in the city. It’s not possible for us to move on the streets because of the strays following us,” said Sahil, 27, who works as an IT engineer in Bengaluru, but is currently back with his parents in Sector 10.

Frequent arguments with people who fed the dogs also led to problems, he added.

Manisha, 24, from Sector 12, agreed. Her vote she said was entirely based on the candidate likely to resolve the problem.

Sanitation too was a big issue for other youngsters, including Ajay, 23, from Sector 10.

The farmers’ agitation against the three farm legislations also struck a chord with them. Aarti Bihaniya said she had voted against the ruling party because of how it had treated the farmers.

The stand of candidates on educational opportunities counted too. “Rather than just make political statements, the mayor should look at ways in which new job opportunities could be provided to graduates in the city. The mayor also needs to push for more colleges and educational institutions here,” said Suraj, 23, from Sector 9.