Youth Akali Dal workers pay homage to Bhagat Singh on birth anniversary

YAD district president Gurdeep Singh Gosha said that youngsters should follow the footsteps of Bhagat Singh

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 23:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The Youth Akali Dal workers on Sunday paid tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his 113th birth anniversary.

Youth Akali Dal district president Gurdeep Singh Gosha said that youngsters should follow the footsteps of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. “It is need of an hour that the young generation should treat Bhagat Singh as their idol and follow his footsteps,” he said.

“It is also very disappointing that some politicians are using the name of martyrs in elections for political gains,” he said adding that people should boycott those who use the name of martyrs for political mileage.

Gosha said that the Centre should announce martyr status to Bhagat Singh.

