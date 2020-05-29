Sections
Youth arrested with 50gm heroin in Chandigarh

Is also facing a case of snatching

Updated: May 29, 2020 03:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested a 22-year-old man for carrying 50gm heroin on Wednesday.

The accused, Vishal, resident of Sector 25-D, was walking towards Shiv Mandir in Ram Darbar when he sped up his gait on spotting a police team. The cops stopped him and searched his bag where they found the heroin. Police said Vishal was facing another case of snatching registered at the Sector 39 police station.

A Class 8 passout, he is currently unemployed. A case under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the Sector 31 police station. The accused was presented in a court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.

