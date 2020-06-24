Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Youth found hanging in Chandigarh

Youth found hanging in Chandigarh

The 22-year-old was pursuing BCom from a Delhi college and had returned to Colony Number 4 in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 19:15 IST

By Hindustan Times, Chandigarh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A Colony Number 4 resident was found hanging in the adjacent forest area on Wednesday morning.

Police said the youth, 22, was pursuing BCom from a Delhi college and had come to Chandigarh in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown. A passer-by spotted the body around 7.30am and sounded the police, who further contacted the deceased’s family.

His father told the police that he last saw his son when he woke up at 2am. The family members started looking for him when they found him missing in the morning. No suicide note was found. Police have initiated inquest proceedings.

