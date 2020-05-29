Sections
Youth stabbed to death in Karnal

He and his friend were attacked by miscreants following an altercation over the rent of a shop owned by the latter

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

A 27-year-old man was stabbed to death while his friend was injured in a clash that broke out in Pundri village of Karnal district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Jitender Kumar and the injured is Deepak Kumar, both residents of the same village where the crime took place.

As per the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening following an altercation over the rent of a shop owned by Deepak.

Deepak and Jitendra were attacked by miscreants with sharp-edged weapons. They were rushed to the civil hospital in Gharaunda but were later referred to Karnal medical college. However, Jitender died on the way to the hospital.



Manoj Kumar, in-charge of Gharaunda police station, said they have registered a case under sections 302 and 307 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act against 15 people, four of whom have been identified as Gurmeet Singh, Deepak, Pappal and Chhota.

However, no arrest has been made so far, but an investigation was on, he added.

