Zirakpur MC chief under scanner for issuing completion certificates sans authority

The Mohali district administration will be probing alleged misuse of power by the Zirakpur executive officer in issuing completion certificates to eight major residential-cum-commercial projects in February this year. The certificates were issued to these projects spread over more than five acres, even as the official, Manvir Singh Gill, did not have the authority under the relevant rules.

According to the Punjab government’s 2010 notification, for issuing completion certificates of sixth category building plans (multiplex, group housing, nursing home, hospital, educational institute), the file has to be sent to the director, local bodies, who further forwards it to the secretary, local bodies, after a thorough scrutiny by the chief town planning wing of the department. Finally, it is the minister concerned who approves it.

According to sources privy to the development, the Zirakpur MC allegedly did not even carry out physical verification of the projects for issuing fire-safety no-objection certificate or giving permissions for sewerage and water connections and setting up of sewage treatment plant. In fact, even the Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab local bodies department to carry out physical checking of all real estate projects before issuing the completion certificate.

When contacted for comment, Gill said: “I can’t say anything off the top of my head and will have to cross-check the cases. These days, please talk about Covid-19 only.” Sanjay Kumar, additional chief secretary, local government, Punjab, said: “I am not aware of the issue, but will definitely look into it.”

However, Mohali additional deputy commissioner Aashika Jain, who is also the administrator of the Zirakpur MC, said: “We will conduct an inquiry into the matter. If any misuse of power is found, strict action will be taking against the official concerned.”

Harish Gupta, president, Builders Association Zirakpur, said: “As per norms, after completing the basic infrastructure and common facilities, we complete the buildings in parts and apply for partial completion certificate to the competent authority, which is the Zirakpur MC. After that, it is the prerogative of the civic body to issue the certificates, and how they issue it is up to them.”

Meanwhile, a senior official of the civic body, on the condition of anonymity, said: “We have seen that some builders take completion certificate from the civic body and end up cheating people. During the launch of project, they promise the allottees some returns till they the handing over of possession/completion certificate. However, without completing the project, they are issued certificates in connivance with officials and stop making payments to the allottees, which increases litigations and harassment of the common man.”