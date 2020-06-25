1,000 poor patients treated, more to go at this free OPD

Sections
Updated: Jun 25, 2020 00:27 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

With many general practitioners shutting their clinics during the Covid-19 outbreak, non-governmental organisations Falah E Aam Trust, Student Islamic Organization (SIO), Jamat E Islami Hind (JIH) and doctors from VCARE Diagnostic and Medical Centre have come together to set up a free clinic in Kalyan (West), offering services that patients would usually receive at outpatient departments (OPDs). Over 1,000 patients have so far availed of the free service.

Located at the SIO-JIH Office in Ghass Bazar, the free clinic operates daily, between 9am and 11am, with Dr. Mohammad Furqan Muzumdar in attendance. Dr Muzumdar is a director at VCARE Diagnostic and Medical Centre.

Ghass Bazar, Ansari Chowk, Dooth Naka, Rohidas Wada and Govindwadi in Kalyan (West) were declared a containment zone on June 13. “When curbs were imposed, some organisations decided to come up with facilities to help residents in these areas. This is how we decided to open the free OPD. We are also providing diagnostic services with around 50% concessions,” said Dr. Muzumdar. “There are several doctors who have shut their clinics because either they got infected [by Covid-19] or are not willing to take risks. Many patients are clueless about what to do if they are sick. If any patient has Covid symptoms, they are compulsorily asked to visit the civic hospital,” he added.

Under the Epidemic Diseases Act, doctors are supposed to keep their clinics open. Dr Prashant Patil, spokesperson for Kalyan Doctors’ Army, said “The civic body has already asked all general doctors to open their clinics and not deny patients. If there is any such doctor found not opening their clinic, residents can approach the Kalyan Doctors’ Army or the civic body. We will consult with the doctors and ask for justification.”



For citizens who may have queries regarding tests and medical consultation, a helpline (8883968396) has been set up by VCARE Diagnostic and Medical Centre.

