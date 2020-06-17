1,024-bed Covid facility inaugurated in Kalwa

Sections
The first full-fledged 1,024-bed Covid hospital in Thane was inaugurated online by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday. The hospital, which the Thane Municipal Corporation...

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 19:19 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

The first full-fledged 1,024-bed Covid hospital in Thane was inaugurated online by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday. The hospital, which the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has called an extension of its civic-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, was set up in 24 days in the ten-storeyed Global Impact Hub building in Saket. Spread over 1.5 lakh square feet space, there are 500 central oxygen beds, 76 ICU beds, 14 dialysis beds and enough space to include 300 more beds if needed.

The hospital was set-up by TMC and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry (MCHI) and City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco).

Thackeray through a video-conference, said, “Despite being a temporary facility, it looks equivalent to a full-fledged facility. The corporation and various other organisations have helped to build this hospital.”

He was also given a tour of the hospital during this video call. He expressed that Covid-19 outbreak has changed our lives and has taught us to face trouble bravely.



The Global Impact Hub was originally constructed to provide office space for startups.

Vijay Singhal, the TMC commissioner, said “We shall provide television sets, yoga facility as well for entertainment. We have received help from many people to be able to build this facility, and I express my gratitude to each one of them as we have not used any additional funds from the corporation for the same,” said.

Eknath Shinde, guardian minister of Thane district monitored the hospital work. “This facility has been set up with an aim that no one should be deprived of a bed and should gain access to quality treatment. We are making arrangements for enough manpower as well; we will need staff and doctors to manage the facilities like this that are being developed in Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar and other places as well,” said Shinde.

Similar facilities are being set up at Kausa and Wagle Estate as well.

Cabinet housing minister Jitendra Awhad has announced that a new 1,000-bed hospital will be set up at Wagale Estate in Thane. Moreover, the TMC is also in the process of building a third 1,000 bed hospital in Kausa set up by Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority. It will cater to patients from Diva, Mumbra, Kausa and Kalwa areas. Thane city has more than 5,400 Covid-19 positive cases and over 165 deaths.

200-bed Covid hospital in Ulhasnagar

Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation has also set up a 200-bed facility which will be inaugurated soon. It has 25 ventilator beds. Moreover, the facility has provision to include 100 more beds at a commercial complex within Shanti Nagar in Ulhasnagar. “We are making provisions for enough beds and have included it as a backup space to add more beds here. The facility is ready and we shall inaugurate and allow admission of patients within a day or two,” said Yuvraj Bhadane, public relation officer, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation. Currently, Ulhasnagar has 362 active cases and 28 deaths, 425 patients have recovered so far. Till now, a total of 815 positive cases have been reported in the city.

