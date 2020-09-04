₹1.12-crore project to plant 90K bamboo sampling in Kangra this year

The Himachal Pradesh government is promoting bamboo cultivation in arid and semi-arid areas of Kangra district under the National Bamboo Mission to ensure sustainable income to farmers.

Deputy director, agriculture at Palampur, PD Saini said this season, the department is distributing 15,000 bamboo saplings among farmers of four development blocks in Kangra district. “Forty bamboo plants can be planted on one kanal land,” he said.

Saini said the demand for bamboo remains high throughout the year in Himachal. “Therefore, the department has prepared an action plan worth ₹1.12 crore for 2020-21, under which there is a proposal to plant 90,000 saplings in 90-hectare area under the Prime Minister National Bamboo Mission Scheme,” he said.

There is a provision of 50% subsidy or a maximum amount of ₹25,000 for planting 1,000 saplings in 25 kanals on an individual land. He said there is also a proposal to provide training and financial assistance to unemployed youth for setting up bamboo-related industries under the scheme.

“The plan has been submitted to the Centre. If approved, it will help in providing sustainable income to people, especially weaker sections in rural areas,” he added.