1,142 liquor bottles found dumped in Ambala drain

As many as 1,142 bottles of illicit liquor were found dumped in a drain near Devi Nagar village in Ambala on Sunday.

The bottles of different brands and quantities, some along with cartons, were found dumped. As per the details, most of the liquor had labels that read ‘For Sale In Haryana’, while some were for sale in Chandigarh and Arunachal Pradesh.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of sub-inspector Amar Singh, who said the liquor was dumped in the drain with an aim to destroy it. Besides local liquor, the seizure included 817 bottles (750ml each) of foreign-made liquor.

Station in-charge Suresh Kumar said the case was registered under Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 61 of the Punjab Excise Act against unidentified persons.