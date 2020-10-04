Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / 1,142 liquor bottles found dumped in Ambala drain

1,142 liquor bottles found dumped in Ambala drain

As many as 1,142 bottles of illicit liquor were found dumped in a drain near Devi Nagar village in Ambala on Sunday.The bottles of different brands and quantities, some along...

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 22:57 IST

By HT Correspondent,

As many as 1,142 bottles of illicit liquor were found dumped in a drain near Devi Nagar village in Ambala on Sunday.

The bottles of different brands and quantities, some along with cartons, were found dumped. As per the details, most of the liquor had labels that read ‘For Sale In Haryana’, while some were for sale in Chandigarh and Arunachal Pradesh.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of sub-inspector Amar Singh, who said the liquor was dumped in the drain with an aim to destroy it. Besides local liquor, the seizure included 817 bottles (750ml each) of foreign-made liquor.

Station in-charge Suresh Kumar said the case was registered under Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 61 of the Punjab Excise Act against unidentified persons.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
Oct 04, 2020 21:53 IST
Those who supported Kangana Ranaut are now silent, says Sanjay Raut
Oct 04, 2020 23:13 IST
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Watson, du Plessis hand 10-wicket win to CSK
Oct 04, 2020 23:26 IST
Covid-19 vaccine: Why patents can hurt India, South Africa
Oct 04, 2020 22:00 IST

latest news

Active cases hit first-ever plateau in India
Oct 04, 2020 23:27 IST
Lifting of Sunday lockdown brings back life to Ludhiana markets
Oct 04, 2020 23:22 IST
Bigg Boss 14 written updates: Nikki Tamboli locks horns with Jasmin-Shehzad
Oct 04, 2020 23:23 IST
IT Park project: CHB to build EWS houses elsewhere
Oct 04, 2020 23:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.