1.2 million health workers in Maharashtra on priority list for Covid-19 vaccination

Till Saturday, details of 750,000 health workers have been uploaded for priority vaccination on the CoWin app, which has been developed by the Centre to track the vaccination process

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 23:48 IST

By Rupsa Chakraborty,

The registration process for health workers is still on. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Around 1.2 million health workers in Maharashtra will get the Covid-19 vaccination on priority in the state as soon as the drive rolls out in India.

The state department has geared up for the mass immunisation process of the Covid-19 vaccination. Till Saturday, details of 750,000 health workers have been uploaded for priority vaccination on the CoWin app, which has been developed by the Centre to track the vaccination process. The state health department expects around 400,000 more health workers employed in the public sector to register for the vaccination.

Officers however believe that around 350,000 health workers, including ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers are yet to register themselves for the vaccination. Earlier, the deadline for the registration was December 25, but to keep the registration option available, the state health has extended the period to an unlimited time.

“We expect another 3.5 lakh health workers to register online. Most of the districts have completed the registration. Mumbai is yet to finish the registration but the process is on. In the next few days, we accept all the health workers to complete the registration process,” said Dr Dilip Patil, state immunisation officer.

Till December 25, 16,102 healthcare workers in Maharashtra had contracted Covid-19. Of these, around 11,000 are those working in the government sector. A total of 178 health workers have succumbed to the infection in the state of which 46 were doctors, 11 were nurses and 121 were paramedical workers and other staffers who were involved in the Covid-19 treatment.

